Delhi Most Sought-After Destination Among Canadian Travellers

Delhi, India has emerged the most sought-after destination among Canadian travellers in a new report that looks at travel habits across the country.

That's according to global flight comparison site Cheapflights, which analyzed 11.5 million internal searches from six of Canada's biggest cities to find out where Canadians are travelling to most.

After Delhi, London and Manila, Philippines round out the top three spots in the Compass Report for Canada.

The report also breaks down the most searched destinations by region. In Toronto, for instance, Delhi and London take up to the top two spots, followed by New York.

The most popular destinations out of Montreal, however, are Casablanca, Morocco, followed by Paris and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Meanwhile, analysts also looked at how Canadians are conducting their searches. And the results suggest that Canadian travellers seem to subscribe to the urban legend that Tuesdays are the best days to find travel deals, as the peak search time is from 8 pm to 9 pm on Tuesday nights.

Likewise, 60 percent of searches are conducted on mobile devices.

The report also identified the most affordable destinations for Canadian travelers. At the top spot is New York, where the average airfare is $348 followed by Boston ($375), and Washington DC ($424).

The cheapest spot for sun-seekers headed to Florida is Fort Lauderdale, while the most affordable destination in South America is Lima, Peru.

Asia is also becoming increasingly accessible and affordable, with flights to Beijing (average is $854) cheaper than Dublin and Amsterdam.

And if you're looking for a European-style vacation with cobblestone streets and colonial sights, consider San Juan, Puerto Rico or Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, over Barcelona and Madid, and you'll save more than $400.

Here are the most popular destinations for Canadian travellers, according to Cheapflights:

1. Delhi, India

2. London, UK

3. Manila, Philippines

4. Paris, France

5. Las Vegas, Nevada

6. New York, NY

7. Vancouver, BC

8. Toronto, ON

9. Bangkok, Thailand

10. Cancun, Mexico

Cheapest destinations

1. New York

2. Boston

3. Washington DC

4. Chicago

5. Fort Lauderdale

6. Cancun, Mexico

7. Orlando

8. Tampa

9. San Juan

10. Los Angeles