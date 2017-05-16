Delta Air Lines Rolls Out Facial Recognition Technology to Save Time at Self-Serve Baggage Drop-Off

Delta Air Lines has become the latest carrier to introduce facial recognition technology, which will match fliers with their passport photos during the self-service bag drop-off process.

The technology will debut at one of four self-serve bag drop machines at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this summer and is touted as a time-saving measure for customers: Self-service drop-off stations have been shown to process up to twice as many customers per hour.

Delta becomes the first US carrier to launch a biometric-based bag drop machine.

The new feature will also free up agents to help travelers with other matters, Delta says.

"This is the next step in curating an airport experience that integrates thoughtful innovation from start to finish," said Gareth Joyce, of Airport Customer Service and Cargo, in a statement.

Last month, British Airways became the first UK airline to launch facial recognition technology in a bid to speed up the boarding process for domestic flights at Heathrow Terminal 5.

As passengers travel through security, a biometric device captures their facial features and their boarding pass. The image is matched with another facial scan taken at the gate.

Travelers can then scan their own boarding pass at the gate and proceed directly to the aircraft.

The technology will be rolled out for international flights in future, says BA.