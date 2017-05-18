Delta Partners With Lyft in Rewards Program

Delta has partnered with rideshare service Lyft in a collaboration that will allow travelers to rack up miles with every Lyft ride. It's the latest airline partnership which factors in the entire travel experience both in the air and on the ground.

SkyMiles members can now earn miles for every Lyft ride: one mile for every dollar spent, along with bonus miles for rides to and from the airport for a limited time.

The collaboration is the latest for Lyft. Last year, the rideshare service partnered with Southwest Airlines in a similar program that offered first-time Lyft customers and the airline's Rapid Rewards Members a one-time reward of 1,100 points for their first ride in select markets.

The program ended at the end of the year.

Likewise, Uber has similar partnerships with American Airlines, IGH Rewards Club, Hilton and Starwood Hotels & Resorts.

It's not just rideshare programs that are extending their reach with airline partnerships.

Last year, Airbnb partnered with Australian carrier Qantas, allowing frequent fliers and loyalty members to earn points for every Airbnb accommodation booked.