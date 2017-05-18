Destinations in India Made Famous By Bollywood Movies

Bollywood movies can turn any location into a tourist spot overnight. From places with breathtaking landscapes to the regular lanes of the city, these movies give major travel goals to the fans.

From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the filmmakers have done a remarkable job at capturing the beauty and charm of the places through their lens over the years. Some of the scenes from these films have been etched in our mind for eternity.

Here is a list of few places that have been made famous by Bollywood:

1. Goa

With its idyllic beaches and beautiful churches, Goa has always caught the fancy of Indian filmmakers. But, Fort Aguada in North Goa has a special place in Bollywood. The scenes in the movies Rangeela, Dil Chahta Hai, Golmaal, Dhoom and Honeymoon Travels shot here will make you pack your bags.

2. Manali

The beautiful mountain ranges have always been a popular tourist destination that has attracted people from India and aboard. Ranbir Kapoor starring ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ gave a big boost to Manali tourism. The Hadimba Temple has gained popularity among youth.

3. Rohtang Paas

One of the places in India that is popular among Bollywood filmmakers is Rohtang Paas. Located 51 kms from Manali, the place has been immortalised by movies like Jab We Met, Dev D and Highway.

4. Udaipur

Take a plunge in the royal grandeur at Udaipur. A popular destination for wedding and spending long weekends, the beauty of Udaipur has been captured well in the movies Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Ram Leela.

5. Munnar

Kerala isn't just about backwaters, Munnar has also captured Bollywood's attention. With films like Chennai Express, Nishabd and Lifeof Pi Bollywood has showcased its rising interest in South India.

6. Ladakh

Filmmakers are always on the lookout for destinations that haven't been exposed much on the big screen. Pangong Lake is one such place that has been beautifully painted on the cinematic canvas in movies 3 Idiots and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

7. Kashmir

The green meadows and the snow capped mountains, Kashmir has aptly been called the 'paradise on Earth'. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Highway, Rockstar and Haider have showcased the beauty of Gulmarg.