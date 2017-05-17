Discover The Spanish Palace On Wheels : The Al-Andalús Luxury Tourist Train

Experience a different way of travelling through the Spanish regions on board of this sophisticated and legendary railway jewel. Live the glamour of a past century train with all the comfort of first class accommodation.

The Al-Andalus train considered the most luxurious and spacious in the world takes passengers back to the Golden Age of the 'Belle Époque'. It offers beautifully decorated lounge carriages and comfortable cabins, surrounded by different landscapes every day, where you will enjoy the constant attention of its crew. The perfect treat for those who want to feel as members of the European monarchy.

A train and a palace

The train's four saloon cars are treasures of railway history dating from 1928 and 1930. In these spacious and charming carriages the breakfast buffet, lunches and dinners are served. There, you can relax over the morning newspapers and enjoy live entertainment every evening.

When it comes time to sleep, there are two types of accommodation: Deluxe suites and Gran Class bedrooms. In both cases, the carriages are designed to ensure your rest and privacy. They belong to the same series used for the British Royal Trains in the early 20th century. Today their original 'Belle Époque' décor also includes a full range of modern amenities.

Gastronomy

Travelling on the Al Andalús is touring the rich Span­ish cuisine with delicious dishes inspired by the culinary tra­ditions of the people who have shaped its history. The cuisine will not leave you indifferent. World famous products such as olive oil, sherry, Jabugo Iberian ham, fish and Galician seafood with refreshing dishes such as gazpacho among others typically Andalusian or Castilian recipes.

The gastronomy of each area, accompanied by the wines from the best guarantee of origin gives its personal touch to the different itineraries with a perfect balance between the traditional cuisine of each region, the creativ­ity of the professionals and the constant innovation that has made Spanish cuisine famous worldwide.

Different itineraries to choose from

Al-Andalus train offers two different itineraries to choose from. The Andalusian route will let you immerse into the vibrant and diverse Southern lands; The Extremadura route follows the historic ‘Via de la Plata’ itinerary and allows travelers to discover this offbeat region full of culture and nature.

Andalusian route

During 7 days and 6 nights full of intensity, you will approach the essence of Andalusia in a very original and fascinating way aboard a vintage train that will make this journey an unforgettable experience.

Charm, local color, high spirits, culture and art are just a few of the terms used to describe the cities along the route. Passengers can also explore these places on specially arranged guided tours. The train leaves Seville (famous for the Giralda tower, the cathedral and the Alcázar palace) towards Cadiz and Jerez (don't miss the sherry and the traditional equestrian displays). The third, fourth and fifth days include stops in Ronda (with spectacular views) and Granada (with the magnificent La Alhambra and the chance to enjoy some flamenco). The sixth day brings you to Linares, Úbeda and Baeza (World Heritage cities) and on the seventh day you'll arrive in Cordoba (with its Mosque and wonderful historic quarter).

Extremadura route

Over 6 days and 5 nights, you will enjoy a wide range of inspiring experiences: discover the secrets of the Iberian pig, be transport­ed back in time to ancient Rome or the Middle Ages, relax surrounded by nature, bird watching (spotting countless birds of prey), or visit a centennial winery belonging to the Royal Spanish Crown. This trip provides a wide range of activities to get to know the most unknown of our regions: Extremadura.

It starts in Seville and heads to the historic city of Zafra. On the second day you'll visit Mérida, with its Roman amphitheater. Then the train takes you to Caceres, where you can see its historic quarter that has been preserved almost intact. The next stop is Monfragüe National Park, which is perfect for birdwatching. On the fifth day, the train heads towards Toledo (where the Christian, Muslim and Jewish cultures coexisted for centuries), and ends the journey in Aranjuez, where you can stroll around the gardens and the palace, and then on to Madrid. You can also take the route in the opposite direction, beginning in Madrid and ending the journey in colorful Seville.

Every day after breakfast, a guided tour will be proposed to explore the destination reached. It includes tickets to museums and shows always accompanied by multilingual guides.