Disney Opens 'Avatar' And 'Galaxy of The Guardians' Attractions

This weekend marks the grand debut for two highly anticipated Disney attractions on both sides of the continental US with the opening of the "Avatar" theme park and the "Galaxy of the Guardians" attraction.

Extending on the big-screen success of "Guardians of the Galaxy 2" which is currently wrapping up in US cinemas, the attraction at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim is set to open its doors officially to the public on Saturday.

At "Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout!" visitors explore a warehouse-type fortress owned by the mysterious collector Tanaleer Tivan, who has who imprisoned the Guardians of the Galaxy.

But unbeknownst to the Collector, Rocket Raccoon has escaped and is enlisting the help of guests to free the Guardians who are trapped in glass cases.

Guests can also peruse Tanaleer Tivan's museum of artifacts such as fauna, relics and species collected throughout the universe and housed in glass cases.

Guardians of the Galaxy-Mission: Breakout! at Disneyland Resort. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Disney/ David Roark)

Over on the other coast at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, "Pandora: The World of Avatar" also opens its doors to the public on this weekend.

Highlights of the park, which recreates the world imagined by director James Cameron 4.4 light years away from Earth, include the Na'vi River Journey ride, which sends guests down the sacred river hidden within a bioluminescent rainforest, and ends in an encounter with a Na-vi Shaman.

Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Disney/ David Roark

Thrill-seekers can get their hearts pumping on the Avatar Flight of Passage, which recreates the experience of riding on a winged Banshee over Pandora. Riders fly past floating mountains, rushing waterfalls, and dense jungle.