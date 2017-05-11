Disneyland Leads New List of Most Instagrammed Travel Destinations

The happiest place on earth is also the most Instagram-worthy, according to a new index that claims to rank the most Instagrammed tourist destinations around the world.

Not only does Disneyland in California top TravelBird's list of the most Instagrammed places around the world, but the #happiestplaceonearth boasts a lead that doubles its nearest rival, the Eiffel Tower.

The number of hashtags for Disneyland rounds up to more than 14.6 million, while the Eiffel Tower has about 7.2 million.

For the list, the online travel agency looked at the number of geo-locating hashtags along with related hashtags.

American sites dominate the list with five destinations, followed by European landmarks in France, Germany and the UK.

Here are the top 10 most Instagrammed places according to the Travelbird's number crunching:

1. Disneyland, California, USA

2. Eiffel Tower, Paris, France

3. Walt Disney World, Florida, USA

4. South Beach, Florida, USA

5. Berlin Wall, Germany

6. Las Vegas Strip, USA

7. Big Ben, London, UK

8. Times Square, New York, USA

9. Notre-Dame Cathedral, Paris, France

10. Oktoberfest, Bavaria, Germany