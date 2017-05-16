Dubai, UK, Singapore Top Veg-Friendly Destinations For Indians

With a high vegetarian population in the country, outbound travellers choose a destination based on accessibility to vegetarian food in which Dubai, the UK and Singapore are preferred the most, according to a survey.

As per the latest Cox and Kings survey, 'Top vegetarian-friendly destinations and preferences of Indian vegetarian outbound travellers', Dubai, the United Kingdom and Singapore have topped the list.

Other destinations preferred by vegetarians for holidaying are the US, Switzerland, Malaysia, Israel, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand, it added.

The survey was conducted from January to March 2017 with a sample size of 5,000 respondents with age groups ranging from 20-65 years through Cox and Kings offices.

Due to an increase in the number of vegetarian and Indian restaurants and growing Indian population here, these destinations are becoming the top choices for Indian vegetarian travellers.

The survey also revealed that cuisine is the most important factor while finalising a holiday.

While 70 per cent of the vegetarian travellers choose their destination based on accessibility to food of their choice, 30 per cent would scout for a vegetarian restaurant after they have selected a destination, it said.

It found that 85 per cent of the younger generation, between the age group 20-45 years, is open to cosmopolitan tours where they are served veg food. Whereas the majority of the travellers in the age bracket 46-65 years would necessarily opt for a group tour that assures vegetarian food.

Assurance of a vegetarian meal drives type of tour and accommodation to be chosen, it said.

The survey said about 71 per cent of the vegetarian travellers chose vegetarian tours over cosmopolitan ones, the reason being the availability of meals of their choice.

Hotels with vegetarian restaurants are preferred by 53 per cent of the vegetarian travellers, whereas only 20 per cent will be fine with a multi cuisine restaurant, it said.

"The demand for vegetarian outbound tours mainly comes from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu," Cox and Kings head, relationships, Karan Anand said.

The survey found that 77 per cent of vegetarian travellers would carry ready-to-eat pre-packaged food items like noodles and upma, among others, on a shorter trip.

However, they would necessarily select a vegetarian-friendly destination if they have decided to go on a longer

vacation, that is more than five days, it added.