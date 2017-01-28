Expo Chicago to Present First US 'Hors les Murs' With Paris's Palais de Tokyo

The contemporary and modern art exposition Expo Chicago is partnering with Paris's Palais de Tokyo in 2017 to present the first US iteration of the French museum's "Hors les Murs" satellite program.

The sixth edition of Expo Chicago is set to run September 13-17 at Navy Piers Festival Hall. Large-scale installations and site-specific works will be shown throughout the venue as part of the In/Situ program: other sections will include Expo Video, a screening program for video, film and new media works, and Exposure, highlighting emerging work from young galleries.

Going beyond the main, five-day event, the satellite exhibition program "Hors les Murs" is set to run from September 12 through October 29.

The Palais de Tokyo's "Hors les Murs" program has been installed in eight cities to date, including in Zurich during Manifesta 11 in 2016, in Singapore during 2016's Art Stage Singapore, and for two editions of the Lyon Biennale. After Chicago, projects will be presented in Dakar, Havana, Sharjah and Istanbul through 2019.

Katell Jaffrès of the Palais de Tokyo is on board to curate the "Hors les Murs" program in Chicago. The large-scale off-site project involves two parts: a residency partnership with Mana Contemporary Chicago, allowing international and France-based artists to produce new work in Chicago; and a large-scale public exhibition at a yet-to-be-announced site that will includes a strong architectural component.

Both the site and the list of artists are to be revealed in March.

The exhibition will feature the work of eight to 12 artists based in France and elsewhere abroad as well as in Chicago. In addition, a local emerging architect will be chosen to collaborate with Jaffrès on an approach to the space and exhibition design.

Expo Chicago and "Hors les Murs" will run concurrently with the Chicago Architecture Biennial, which runs September 16 - December 31.