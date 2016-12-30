Extreme weather, Terrorism and Zika Drove Up Travel Insurance Purchases in 2016

The number of people who looked up travel insurance coverage for terrorism more than doubled in 2016 compared to the year before.

That's according to travel insurance comparison site Squaremouth, which also reported an 18 percent increase in the number of consumers who purchased insurance in 2016, compared to 2015.

So while statistics show that Americans didn't let safety and health concerns like Zika stop them from traveling this year, the factors did drive more travelers to seek insurance and back up their travel plans.

This was especially true for baby boomers, who accounted for 41 percent of sales in 2016, compared to 13 percent for millennials, says Squaremouth.

Increasingly unpredictable weather patterns and climate change-related extreme weather events figured in people's travel planning, as Squaremouth says they saw a 70 percent increase in the number of people looking for inclement weather coverage.

The website also noted an 11 percent increase in travelers adding a "Cancel for any reason" upgrade, attributing the purchase to concerns not typically covered by travel insurance, such as terrorism and Zika.

In fact, areas affected by the Zika virus like Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, the Dominican Republic and Aruba saw a dip in US travel this year, compared to 2015.

Meanwhile, the US, Mexico and Italy were the top three destinations for US travelers, according to Squaremouth.

In 2016, travel to Canada rose an impressive 46 percent, bumping France and the UK to fifth and sixth spots.

Research also found that travel spending was slightly less expensive in 2016 compared to 2015, averaging $3,668 compared to $3,701.

The most expensive destinations for US travelers this year? France and Italy, where visitors shelled out more than $4,000 per trip.