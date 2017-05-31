Florida's Siesta Beach Among Best Beaches in The US

The professor of coastal research who calls himself Dr. Beach has released the 27th edition of the Top 10 Beach List, declaring Siesta Beach in Florida the best beach in the US, for its fine white sand and warm clear waters.

Released just in time for the summer holidays which lie on the shimmering horizon, the annual list highlights the cleanest, most beautiful and family-friendly beaches in the US and serves as a guide for families staycationing in the US.

Unlike other beach rankings which may be based on public votes or arbitrary editorial choices, Stephen P. Leatherman's list takes a hardline scientific approach, evaluating everything from water to sand quality, safety, management, water temperature, the number of sunny days, slope, amenities and water color.

Topping this year's list is Siesta Beach in Florida, a short drive from Saraosta which attracts sand collectors for its fine white, quartz sand, estimated to be millions of years old. Its unique quartz properties means that even on the hottest days, the sand is still cool under the foot.

Recent upgrades include expanded parking and a free trolley to transport beachgoers. The area is also popular for beach volleyball and other fitness activities thanks to its wide, crescent-shaped beach and warm, turquoise waters.

Overall, Florida leads this year's list with three beaches landing a spot on the top 10 ranking, followed by Hawaii.

If you're planning a beach holiday in the US this year, check out the top 10 US beaches 2017 according to Dr. Beach:

1. Siesta Beach Sarasota, Florida

2. Kapalua Bay Beach Maui, Hawaii

3. Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach, Outer Banks of North Carolina

4. Grayton Beach State Park Florida panhandle

5. Coopers Beach Southampton, New York

6. Coast Guard Beach Cape Cod, Massachusetts

7. Caladesi Island State Park Dunedin/Clearwater, Florida

8. Hapuna Beach State Park Big Island, Hawaii

9. Coronado Beach San Diego, California

10. Beachwalker Park Kiawah Island, South Carolina