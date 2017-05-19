Fly with AirAsia and Avail the Lowest Airfare to Travel Across India

It is summer time and you must be busy browsing the internet looking for destinations you can head to away from the scorching heat. If you are facing a hard time looking for affordable flights, you can breathe a sigh of relief. AirAsia is offering its guests 50% off for destinations on its network.

You can avail the lowest fares on www.airasia.com to travel across their wide network in India. This will also help you plan your holiday well in advance and thus save more.

The reason behind your travel may vary. For some travelling might be a getaway from mundane, stressful life, for others it might be about exploring new places and cultures. You may want to travel alone to get out of your comfort zone and challenge yourself or spend a nice fun-filled time with family.

Whatever the purpose, here is a list destinations you might want to add to your list:

1. Bengaluru

The capital of Karnataka, Bengaluru is the third most populous and one of the most liveable cities in India. Also known as the 'Silicon Valley of India', the city plays a huge role as the nation's leading information technology (IT) exporter. Declared as the 'The most liveable city in India' according to a survey in 2012, Bengaluru is a truly cosmopolitan city with people from across the country coming for work and a better lifestyle.

The Bannerghatta National Park, Bangalore Palace, Lal Bagh, Wonder La Water Park, Cubbon Park, UB City Mall and Ulsoor Lake are some of the major tourist attractions in the city. You can visit the Bull Temple, ISKCON Temple, Maha Bodhi Society Temple, St. Mary's Basilica and the Shiva Temple.

2. Kolkata

Located on the east bank of the Hooghly River, Kolkata the capital of West Bengal is famous for its people, their culture, food, music, literature and movies. Also known as the city of joy, it still carries the remnants of the British Raj, reflected in its Victorian style architecture, trams and the nomenclature of the place.

One of the most densely populated cities in India, it houses the oldest museum that is home to the only 'Mummy' in India. The places you can visit here include Victoria memorial, Eden Garden, Bellur Math Temple, Aurobindo Ashram, Birla Planetarium, Nicco Park, Marble Palace and Howrah Bridge.

3. Srinagar

The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar is situated on the banks of the Jhelum River. Famous for its gardens, waterfronts and houseboats, it is known for traditional Kashmiri handicrafts and dried fruits. With its mesmerizing valleys, beautiful mountains and evergreen beauty, Srinagar is a perfect blend of nature, beauty, harmony and romance.

The Indira Gandhi Tulip garden, Dal lake and Nagin lake offer you the romantic ambiance to enjoy a vacation with your loved one. One of the most popular destinations for travellers from Mumbai and Delhi, this place is mostly preferred by couples.

4. Delhi

From historical monuments to shopping malls, from gardens to parks, the city offers a blend of tradition, cultural diversity and architectural brilliance. The numerous monuments including the Qutub Complex, India Gate, Rashtrapati Bhawan, don't just showcase the brilliant architecture but also have historical significance.

You can explore the old city as you wander into the lanes of Chandi Chowk where you can buy things at great deals. If you are a foodie, then the national capital is the perfect destination for you because it has an amazing food culture. From street food to fine dining, the city will make you fall in love with itself.

5. Goa

Known for its beaches, nightlife, churches and 300-year old Portuguese architecture, Goa still holds the charm of the colonial era. Divided into South and North Goa, it attracts tourists from around the world. The popular beaches here include Calangute, Baga, Anjuna and Vagator in north and Palolem, Patnem and Agonda in the south. While North Goa is a cultural hub with traditional eateries and markets, South Goa is an ideal location for a vacation.

While food lovers can visit spice gardens or try a glassful of cashew feni, nature lovers must add Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary and Bondla Wildlife Sanctuary to their list. The ultimate destination, Goa has something to offer to all kind of travellers.

Disclaimer: This is a Partner Content and may not necessarily reflect the views of News18 and Network 18.