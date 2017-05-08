Fondation Beyeler in Switzerland Plans Visitor-Friendly Extension

Swiss architect Peter Zumthor is behind an extension to the Fondation Beyeler that will add a public park and new gallery space for the museum's collection of modern and contemporary art.

Located in Riehen, near Basel, Switzerland, the Fondation Beyeler is currently housed in a modern building designed by Renzo Piano that opened its doors in 1997 and is renowned for its idyllic site in Berower Park. Since the museum was founded, its modern and contemporary art collection has doubled in size.

With the expansion, the foundation aims to create a visitor-friendly museum for the 21st century -- which, for the team, means creating space for cultural events and art education. Additional gallery space is also a major objective, and the extension will offer new areas to display donations and works on permanent loan.

As part of the expansion, a new public park has been created in the heart of Riehen, made possible by the museum's acquisition of the neighboring and previously off-limits Iselin-Weber Park, whose mature trees and waterlily pond will now be accessible to the public.

The extension doubles the Fondation's park area, a defining and beloved feature of the current site.

The design by Peter Zumthor aims to adapt to the village-like character of Riehen by creating three relatively small buildings, including a service building, a transparent events pavilion and a House for Art. Together, they will serve to link the new and old parks integrated into the Fondation's design.

Plans and models will be on display in Riehen May 10-23; a timetable for the extension has not been revealed.