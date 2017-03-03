Germany Eyes 3-5% Growth in Tourists From India in 2017

Germany, which received 748,737 visitors from India in the year gone by, hopes to see a 3-5 per cent growth in 2017, an official said on Thursday.

"What makes Germany one of the most lucrative choices is its sheer variety of activities, attractions and experiences, all available at great value for money," Romit Theophilus, India Director of the German National Tourist Office (GNTO) told reporters at its annual news conference here.

The figure for 2016 saw a growth of 8.1 per cent from 2015, he added.

Towards ramping up numbers, he said that while "Luther 2017 - 500 years since the Reformation" was the GNTO's global marketing theme, for India, the key marketing theme for 2017 would be palaces, parks and gardens.

"In addition to this core GNTO theme would also be promoting theme parks, smart luxury, barrier-free travel, hiking and active holidays in Germany," Theophilus said.

Speaking on the ocassion, German Ambassador Martin Ney said that Germany is widely recognised as one of the top travel destinations for good reason: "It offers incredible art treasures and magnificent architecture, breathtaking natural beauty and an unrivaled tourism infrastructure. Germany is also a welcoming, comfortable, safe, and affordable place to visit. And there is so much to see, do and enjoy."