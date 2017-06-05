Get Ready For the Full Moon Fest at Kurnool Starting From June 9

A three-day maiden full moon festival will be held in a rock garden near Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool from June 9 for tourists and visitors from Bengaluru in Karnataka and Hyderabad in Telangana, said an Andhra Pradesh official on Thursday.

"The full moon festival (Punnami Orvakal) is being organised at Orvakal Rock Garden, which is an ideal weekend getaway for tourists and visitors from Bengaluru and Hyderabad, as Kurnool is a midway town between the two capitals," Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority Chief Executive Himanshu Shukla told reporters here.

Kurnool in the Rayalaseema region is 350km from Bengaluru and 210km from Hyderabad.

"The festival date is significant as June 9 coincides with 'Eruvaka Purnima', a local festival in southern India, celebrated by farmers and rural people to welcome the onset of the south-west monsoon every year," said Shukla.

Located 20 km from Kurnool, Orvakal boasts of three billion-years-old rock formations.

"We want the people in both the neighbouring states to know and explore Orvakal which has many things to offer," said Shukla.

Being hosted on a 200 acres, tourists planning to spend the weekend can stay in the air-conditioned and well-furnished tents with modern comforts at the venue at a budget of Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000, which includes food for four persons on all three days.

"We have also lined up live performances by actress and dancer Shobana, Indian Idol winner Revanth and other singers," said Shukla at a preview of the event.

About 500 registered guests and over 5,000 local people are expected to attend the festival.

"About 30 of the 100 tents have been booked till date," claimed Shukla.

The venue has a restaurant, a cave museum and a picnic area.

Akshar The Band and Black Sheep will enthrall guests with live band performances. Venetian Carnival, Mind Reader Mohit Rao and Illusion Artists shows will also be held.

Bookings for the festival can be made online through BookMyShow and MeraEvents.