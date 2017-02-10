Guide to Safeguard Your Skin While Travelling

Travelling can sometimes take away your skin's natural glow. Exhaustion, ignorance, improper diet, hectic schedule and the changing weather are a deadly combination when it comes to ruining a glowing skin. Always moisturise your skin and keep yourself hydrated, says an expert.

Here are a few tips by Megha Shah, cosmetologist, Beauty and Curves Clinic to keep your skin healthy and supple while you travel.

Keep your moisturiser handy: Apply intense moisturising cream the night before you are travelling, this will help you keep your skin hydrated and moisturised, saving you from the adverse weather conditions. Many places with direct sunlight or wind dry the skin and damages the texture. Re-apply the moisturiser while you travel to maintain a soft, supple skin irrespective of the weather conditions.

Sunscreen: Irrespective of the season, apply sunscreen generously to save your skin from the harsh effects of UV rays. This way you can protect your skin from tanning and sunburns. Excessive exposure to the sun also result in early ageing therefore, sunscreen is an ideal product to save yourself.

Cleanser: While travelling, your skin attracts a lot of dirt and dust which gets accumulated on your skin and causes breakouts. A cleanser will wash it all out and keep your skin clean and refreshed. It is also important to keep your cleanser with you as even a slight change in skincare products may act abruptly on your skin and cause vacation breakout.

Comfort clothing: While going out, you will be engaged in activities like trekking, games or simple roaming around, exploring the places; comfortable clothing will save you from the horror of irritation, itching, and rashes that could happen due to uncomfortable, tight clothes. Various issues like eczema, infections, heat bumps are common with tight clothes, therefore wear loose, comfortable clothes. Skin allergies and some types of contact dermatitis need to be diagnosed and taken care as one observes them.

Drink water: Apart from keeping your body happy, water is a boon for your skin as well. Often, we skip drinking water while travelling simply because of avoiding the hassle to find a restroom. But this habit not only disturbs your system but ruins your skin.