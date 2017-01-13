»
1-min read

Harbin Ice And Snow Festival 2017: Why You Just Can't Miss It

IANS

First published: January 13, 2017, 1:12 PM IST | Updated: 4 hours ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Harbin Ice And Snow Festival 2017: Why You Just Can't Miss It
A giant Kuanyin snow sculpture on display as visitors tour a castle-like structure made from blocks of ice at the Harbin International Ice and Snow festival in Harbin, northeastern's China's Heilongjiang province. (AP)

The Harbin Ice and Snow Festival, one of the largest in the world, kicked off its 33rd edition on January 5 with hundreds of sculptures, installations and leisure activities and a swimming contest in north-eastern China.

The ice sculptures, with colourful lights, attract millions of visitors to the former Russian colony in Heilongjiang province. Harbin's temperatures can fall to minus 25 degrees Celsius, Efe news reported.

icefestival_china2_APVisitors tour a castle-like structure made from blocks of ice at the Harbin International Ice and Snow festival in Harbin (AP)

icefestival_china3_APPhoto courtesy: AP

icefestival_china5_APPhoto courtesy: AP

icefestival_china6_APPhoto courtesy: AP

icefestival_china7_APPhoto courtesy: AP

icefestival_china8_APPhoto courtesy: AP

icefestival_china9_APPhoto courtesy: AP

icefestival_china10_APPhoto courtesy: AP

icefestival_china10_ReutersArtists work on snow sculptures at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. (Reuters)

The event, which has become among the major winter attractions of the country, is mainly based in the Zhaolin Park, located along the banks of the Songhua river that crosses the city.

In this edition of the festival, tourists will be able to enjoy giant installations of temples, pagodas, palaces and buddha idols made from ice and snow and light and sound shows on European heritage-themed building installations.

This year the festival, which lasts until the spring heat melts the snow and ice, has also organised a competition in building ice sculptures for international university students.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

From Our Network

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.