Harbin Ice And Snow Festival 2017: Why You Just Can't Miss It

The Harbin Ice and Snow Festival, one of the largest in the world, kicked off its 33rd edition on January 5 with hundreds of sculptures, installations and leisure activities and a swimming contest in north-eastern China.

The ice sculptures, with colourful lights, attract millions of visitors to the former Russian colony in Heilongjiang province. Harbin's temperatures can fall to minus 25 degrees Celsius, Efe news reported.

Visitors tour a castle-like structure made from blocks of ice at the Harbin International Ice and Snow festival in Harbin (AP)

Artists work on snow sculptures at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. (Reuters)

The event, which has become among the major winter attractions of the country, is mainly based in the Zhaolin Park, located along the banks of the Songhua river that crosses the city.

In this edition of the festival, tourists will be able to enjoy giant installations of temples, pagodas, palaces and buddha idols made from ice and snow and light and sound shows on European heritage-themed building installations.

This year the festival, which lasts until the spring heat melts the snow and ice, has also organised a competition in building ice sculptures for international university students.