Here's How You Can Plan 2017 Long Weekends Smartly

For all those wanderlust-bitten people, 2017 is a blessing for all your unfulfilled travel plans. Although, the festive season and winter break are over but this year has 12 long weekends to look forward to.

If you are still wondering what to do during these days then here is a list of places where you can satiate your wanderlust.

1. Fagu, Himachal Pradesh

If you are tired of the city life then this tiny village aside a saddle-like mountain along Hindustan Tibet Road is exactly the place for you. You can enjoy the vivid dales and snow-clad peaks at Fagu. Dotted with clusters of villages, Fagu has fruit gardens, terraced fields and the hillside landscape gives it a perfect romantic ambience.

Connectivity: The closest airport is at Jubbar-Hatti, 45 km away. The nearest narrow gauge railhead is at Shimla, 22 km away. By road Chandigarh is 139 km and Delhi is at a distance of 392 km.

2. Padanna Backwaters, Kasaragod

If you are looking for solace and some peaceful time then, here is a serene backwater network in the northern most district of Kerala - Kasaragod. Covered with coconut and palm trees, this is one of the few places in the state where modernisation has not set in. The tourists can take a trip on the houseboat and sunbathe at the Valiyaparamaba beach. Adjoining the backwaters of Valiyaparampu lies a beautiful backwater village of Thekkekadu. One of the major attraction here is the oyster farming. The old rustic charm of this area will leave you mesmerised. Although the climate remains pleasant all through the year at Padanna, but the place receives abundant rainfall during the monsoon months of June, July and August. The best time to visit this place is the time just after monsoon, which is from September to February.

Connectivity: The nearest airports to Padanna backwaters are Mangalore International Airport (120km away) and Calicut international airport (180km away). You can also take the train and get down at Cheruvathur railway junction which is 8km from Padanna backwaters. If you are taking the road route then Cheruvathur bus junction, which is located at a distance of 9km from Padanna backwaters, is well-connected with other important parts of Kerala through private sector and government sector buses.

#padanna #backwaters A photo posted by Shahabas Shakeer (@shahabasshakeer) on Feb 15, 2016 at 1:56am PST

3. Peora Village, Kumaon, Uttarakhand

Situated in the cradle of the mighty Himalayas, Peora is a small village near Mukteshwar. With its picturesque backdrop, Peora can be best described as a small hamlet situated at a height 6600ft/1997mt. Draped with a blanket of natural vegetation of mainly pine and oak, the place offers an uninterrupted view of over 350 km span of high snow capped Himalayan terrain a very unique experience for hungry eyes.

Connectivity: One can take a taxi from the railway station. If you are travelling from Delhi then take the Kathgodam Shatabdi.

4. Mandu, Madhya Pradesh

The ruined city in the Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, is a treat for you if you are looking for historic places to explore. Dhar city is about 35 km away. In the 11th century, Mandu was the sub division of the Tarangagadh or Taranga kingdom . This fortress town on a rocky outcrop is known for its fine architecture. Due to its strategic position and natural defenses, Mandu was an important military outpost and its military past can be gauged by the circuit of the battlemented wall and is punctuated by 12 gateways. The wall encloses a large number of palaces, mosques, Jain temples of 14th century and other buildings. The oldest mosque dates from 1405; the finest is the Jama Masjid or great mosque, a notable example of Pashtun architecture. The notable places one cannot miss here are Roopmati's Pavilion, Baz Bahadur's Palace, Rewa Kund, Eco point, Malik Mughith tomb, Darya Khan's Tomb complex, Shri Mandavagadh Teerth, Sharif Shaikh Abdulla Shattari Dargah, Jami Masjid, Hoshang Shah's Tomb, Jahaz Mahal/Ship Palace, Hindola Mahal and The 12 Darwazas (Gates).

Connectivity: The nearest airport is at Indore, 99 km away. Regular flights connect Indore with Delhi, Mumbai, Gwalior and Bhopal. If you are travelling by train then Ratlam is the nearest railhead (124 km) on the Delhi-Mumbai main line. Mandu is connected with other cities by a good road network.

#Hindola Mahal in #Mandu is a popular #historical monuments and tourist attractions in #Madhya Pradesh. It is a "T" shaped building used as an #open air theater or #audience hall. It is believed to be constructed during rule of Hoshang Shah in year 1425. A photo posted by Sai Chaitanya (@chaitanya_chacha) on Jan 17, 2017 at 9:17am PST

5. Thoseghar Waterfalls

A haven for nature lovers, Thoseghar Waterfalls is an incredible pictographic waterfall located near the Satara city, Maharashtra. The Thoseghar Waterfalls has a series of small and big beautiful waterfalls, some of which are mere 15-20 metres in height while the biggest one is around 500 meter in height. Endowed with a clean picturesque lake along with dark woods, one can enjoy the pleasant climate, especially during rainy seasons. The platform constructed by the government gives a good view of the waterfalls, ensuring safety. Tourist usually visit Plateau of Kaas, during their visit to the Thoseghar Waterfalls. Rich in flora and fauna, the plateaus and grasslands turn into a 'valley of flowers' during monsoon season, particularly from August to early October.

Connectivity: There are regular buses from Swargate, Pune, to Satara. One can also get a full view of the falls by going to Chalkewadi where one can park their vehicles at designated parking lot and then walking down the paved road for 0.5 km.