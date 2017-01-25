Hilton Launches New Independent Hotel Collection

In a move that points to the growing popularity of independent hotels, the Hilton hotel group has launched a new portfolio brand that will feature original, upscale properties.

Hotels under the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand will cater to guests who seek properties with character, back stories, and offer authentic experiences, says Hilton.

The newest launch marks the 14th brand for the hotel group, and the second "collection" brand after Curio - A Collection by Hilton, which launched in 2014 as a portfolio for boutique, four to five-star hotels.

Properties under the Tapestry banner, meanwhile, will be positioned in the segment below Curio and "maintain [their] individual spirit, offering guests an experience that is approachable and familiar as well as different from other hotels."

So far, seven hotels across the US have signed on, with the first property expected to open under the Tapestry brand name in late 2017.

Another 35 deals are in negotiations. Hilton guests will also be able to collect Hilton Honors when staying at a Tapestry property.

Tapestry is the latest independent hotels portfolio to be launched by a major hotel group.

Launching the trend was Marriott's The Autograph Collection, which has been rounding up independent hotels to their portfolio since 2010.

Starwood Tribute Portfolio and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt also feature similar offerings.