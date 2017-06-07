Honeymoon Destinations For All Times of Year

Every newly-wed couple wants a dream honeymoon destination and finding the right place can be tricky. You have to consider various factors while finalising the perfect place.

Mauritius, Tahiti and California are all top of the list when it comes to dream honeymoon destinations for many newlyweds.

Here is a list of honeymoon options you can choose from:

March

Thailand

This popular destination is a great choice for couples in search of a long-haul destination on a shoestring, thanks to the country's low prices and affordable air fares. The online travel agent recommends newlyweds head to the island of Koh Samui, in the Gulf of Thailand, for its picture-postcard landscapes. March is also a good time to visit the Andaman coast, Patong, Kara and the island of Koh Lanta.

March to May

The Balearic Islands

A less obvious choice for honeymooners, the Balearics are often thought of as a summer vacation destination. However, these Spanish Mediterranean islands are worth considering for their springtime sunshine and relative quietness, before the seasonal hoards arrive. Newlyweds can also head to the Balearics in fall to enjoy an Indian summer from September to November.

Cala Figuera in Spain's Balearic Islands. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ emariya/ Istock.com)

April to October

Croatia

It may not seem like an adventurous choice, but Expedia recommends Croatia for its wallet-friendly cost and wealth of sites to visit. Honeymooners should head for the coast, with more than 690 islands to explore. The most well-known include Korcula, for its wooded landscapes; Hvar, for in-your-face glitz and glamor; Veliki Brijuni, for archeological intrigues; and Mljet, for its large saltwater lake.

Corcula, Croatia. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ emariya/ Istock.com)

June

Bali (Indonesia)

June, during the dry season, is the ideal time for newlyweds to enjoy a Balinese break. The rice terraces won't offer the lush green landscapes that make the island famous, but adventurous visitors will still be able to visit them with excursions and activities. June is also a quieter time, before the tourist season gears up in July and August. Rent a scooter to explore the island or head to the neighboring island of Lombok for romantic snorkeling sessions.

Bali, Indonesia. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ emariya/ Istock.com)

Fall

Sardinia

This Italian island is a paradise destination that's just a short hop by plane from Europe's major cities. Choose fall to enjoy stunning beaches like La Cinta, La Pelosa, Spaggia del Principe and Porto Nibani at their very best. The neighboring French island of Corsica offers lovers even more privacy thanks to its many creeks. They may not always be easy to reach, but they're well worth the effort.

Porto Rotondo, Sardinia, Italy. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ emariya/ Istock.com)

Winter

New York

A snow-filled destination can be particularly romantic for love birds jetting off in winter. New York City is a timeless destination at this time of year for a festive and wintery atmosphere. The holiday season is an ideal time to visit.