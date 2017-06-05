Ileana D'Cruz Shows You How to Enjoy Vacation at Fiji Islands

Actor Ileana D'Cruz took a break from her busy schedule and flew to Fiji Islands with beau Andrew Kneebone for a refreshing vacation.

After wrapping up her shoot in London the actor headed for the lovely beach and the pictures she shared in Instagram will give to major travel goals.

So, if you are planning to pack your bags and head to the pristine blue waters of the island, here is a look at how Ileana D'Cruz spent her time at Fiji Islands:

1. Enjoy a leisurely brunch.

Brunch time in Fiji! God it's good to be back here!!! #fijihappy #fijinow #ileanainfiji ‍♀️❤️ A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on May 29, 2017 at 3:45am PDT

2. Sing and dance with the sailors as you witness the beautiful sunset.

What better way to watch this beautiful Fijian sunset than by singing and dancing with these multi talented sailors!!! #fijinow #fijihappy #ileanainfiji A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on May 29, 2017 at 4:27am PDT

3. Let the water and the breeze rejuvenate you.

Ahhhh Fiji!!! #fijinow #fijihappy #ileanainfiji #happiness Photo by my lovely @andrewkneebonephotography A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on May 29, 2017 at 4:29am PDT

4. Be adventurous and try snorkeling and jet skiing.

Got my snorkel face on!! #fijinow #fijihappy #ileanainfiji #snorkelface A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on May 29, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

5. End your day with paddle boarding.

And this is how I end my day!!! Trying my hand at paddle boarding for the first time!!! #fijihappy #fijinow #ileanainfiji Video credit: my trusty lovely @andrewkneebonephotography ❤️ A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on May 31, 2017 at 4:41am PDT

6. Don't forget the helicopter ride.

I make weird squishy faces to cover up my insane fear of heights Although, this one was packed with simply stunning views and the smoothest possible helicopter ridethank you Captain Phil! #ileanainfiji #fijihappy #fijinow #helicopterrides #nofilter A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on May 31, 2017 at 11:56pm PDT

7. Get mesmerized by the beauty of the Sawailau caves.

Simply stunning ❤️ #fijinow #fijihappy #ileanainfiji #absolutewonder #sawailau A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on May 31, 2017 at 4:16am PDT

8. Know all about the locals and culture.

Saying goodbye is never easy...especially when your new Fiji family sings to you absolutely beautifully and brings you to tears ❤️ So I say "sotta taale" which means see you later in Fijian #fijinow #fijihappy #ileanainfiji Photo by my talented love @andrewkneebonephotography ❤️ A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on Jun 1, 2017 at 2:16am PDT

9. Bid adieu to all the stress at Navua river waterfall

The magic waterfalls ❤️ #fijinow #fijihappy #ileanainfiji #absolutebeauty A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on Jun 2, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

10. Don't miss out the scrumptious food.

I had the best time meeting with Minister Faiyaz Koya aka Minister Awesome! Vinaka for making me feel so at home and welcome in your country ❤️ #grandpacifichotel #ileanainfiji #fijinow #ETPT #flyingfiji Photo credit @aaronmarchphotography A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on Jun 2, 2017 at 6:38pm PDT

So what are you waiting for? Make way for a memorable holiday with your loved ones.

Photo courtesy: Ileana D'Cruz Official Instagram Handle