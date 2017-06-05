GET APP News18 APP
Ileana D'Cruz Shows You How to Enjoy Vacation at Fiji Islands

Manila Venugopal | News18.com

Updated: June 5, 2017, 2:07 PM IST
Photo courtesy: Ileana D'Cruz Official Instagram Handle

Actor Ileana D'Cruz took a break from her busy schedule and flew to Fiji Islands with beau Andrew Kneebone for a refreshing vacation.

After wrapping up her shoot in London the actor headed for the lovely beach and the pictures she shared in Instagram will give to major travel goals.

So, if you are planning to pack your bags and head to the pristine blue waters of the island, here is a look at how Ileana D'Cruz spent her time at Fiji Islands:

1. Enjoy a leisurely brunch.

Brunch time in Fiji! God it's good to be back here!!! #fijihappy #fijinow #ileanainfiji ‍♀️❤️

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

2. Sing and dance with the sailors as you witness the beautiful sunset.

3. Let the water and the breeze rejuvenate you.

Ahhhh Fiji!!! #fijinow #fijihappy #ileanainfiji #happiness Photo by my lovely @andrewkneebonephotography

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

4. Be adventurous and try snorkeling and jet skiing.

Got my snorkel face on!! #fijinow #fijihappy #ileanainfiji #snorkelface

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

5. End your day with paddle boarding.

6. Don't forget the helicopter ride.

7. Get mesmerized by the beauty of the Sawailau caves.

Simply stunning ❤️ #fijinow #fijihappy #ileanainfiji #absolutewonder #sawailau

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

8. Know all about the locals and culture.

9. Bid adieu to all the stress at Navua river waterfall

The magic waterfalls ❤️ #fijinow #fijihappy #ileanainfiji #absolutebeauty

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

10. Don't miss out the scrumptious food.

So what are you waiting for? Make way for a memorable holiday with your loved ones.

Photo courtesy: Ileana D'Cruz Official Instagram Handle

First Published: June 5, 2017, 2:07 PM IST
