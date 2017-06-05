Ileana D'Cruz Shows You How to Enjoy Vacation at Fiji Islands
Photo courtesy: Ileana D'Cruz Official Instagram Handle
Actor Ileana D'Cruz took a break from her busy schedule and flew to Fiji Islands with beau Andrew Kneebone for a refreshing vacation.
After wrapping up her shoot in London the actor headed for the lovely beach and the pictures she shared in Instagram will give to major travel goals.
So, if you are planning to pack your bags and head to the pristine blue waters of the island, here is a look at how Ileana D'Cruz spent her time at Fiji Islands:
1. Enjoy a leisurely brunch.
2. Sing and dance with the sailors as you witness the beautiful sunset.
3. Let the water and the breeze rejuvenate you.
4. Be adventurous and try snorkeling and jet skiing.
5. End your day with paddle boarding.
6. Don't forget the helicopter ride.
7. Get mesmerized by the beauty of the Sawailau caves.
8. Know all about the locals and culture.
9. Bid adieu to all the stress at Navua river waterfall
10. Don't miss out the scrumptious food.
So what are you waiting for? Make way for a memorable holiday with your loved ones.
