In-flight Etiquette Survey Calls Out The Rear Seat Kicker

Keep your knees and feet to yourself. That's the overarching message from Expedia's latest etiquette survey which identified the rear seat-back kicker as the most annoying type of flier.

It's bad news for long-legged travelers who fly economy and those who sit in front of them: A full 64 percent of respondents cited the rear seat kicker as the most offensive in-flight "etiquette violator."

Pollsters also asked respondents to weigh in on the controversial subject of seat reclining, and found that 37 percent of Americans would choose to ban it altogether or restrict the practice on short-haul flights.

More than half (53 percent) of travelers said they recline their seats, while about a quarter (23 percent) said they refrain because they deem it "improper etiquette."

The poll surveyed 1,005 Americans on their biggest in-flight pet peeves.

Here are the results:

1. The Rear Seat Kicker

2. Inattentive Parents

3. The Aromatic Passenger

4. The Audio Insensitive

5. The Boozer

6. Chatty Cathy

7. The Queue Jumper

8. Seat-Back Guy

9. The Armrest Hog

10. Pungent Foodies

11. The Undresser

12. The Amorous

13. The Mad Bladder

14. The Single and Ready to Mingle