Indians in Qatar Advised to Stay Alert, Modify Travel Plans

Indians in Qatar have been advised by the Indian Embassy here to stay alert and contact their travel agents for modifications in travel plans. The advisory came in the wake of several Gulf nations cutting off diplomatic ties with Qatar earlier this week.

In its advisory issued on Wednesday, the embassy said that airlines concerned have reportedly offered refunds for cancelled flights following disruptions in air operations.

"Indian travellers are, therefore, requested to contact their travel providers for advice on modifications to their travel arrangements and also remain alert to further developments," the advisory stated.

"The Embassy of India is monitoring the situation closely and is in touch with Qatari authorities to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in Qatar," it said.

"There is nothing happening in the region that suggests threats to the physical safety and security of residents in Qatar," it stated.

"Please update yourself of the latest news and do not believe in rumours without cross-checking facts."

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt said on Monday they cut their diplomatic relations with Qatar after a week of tit-for-tat and accusations on "terrorism support".

The announcement by the Saudi-led coalition to sever diplomatic ties with Qatar marks the culmination of a year-long dispute between some Gulf Arab states and Qatar.

The Maldives, Yemen, Mauritius, Mauritania and Jordan also took similar steps.

According to the Indian Embassy advisory, the Qatari authorities have conveyed that they would take all necessary steps to ensure that normal life, including supplies of food items, would not be affected.

There are around 630,000 expatriate Indians in Qatar, which is also the largest supplier of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to India.