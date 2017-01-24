Indonesia Eyes India To Further Boost Tourism Sector

Indonesia is eying potentialities that can be tapped from India and south Asian markets to further boost its tourism sector by taking part in Indian and regional landmark travel expos scheduled to take place in February.

The expos comprise of India's Outbound Travel Mart (OTM) -- slated for February 21 to 23 in the Bombay Exhibition Centre (Mumbai) -- and regional tourism event of 2017 South Asia Tourism and Travel Expo (SATTE) -- to be held from February 15 to 17 in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The regional tourism expo of SATTE is a popular business event attended by buyers and sellers and attracts 350,000 people from 40 countries. Some 750 exhibitors were expected to sell their tour packages to buyers attending the event, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

"Expand the selling, strengthen business to business and use multi sales platform by embracing the largest online trading agent in that country, connect it with our ITX," Indonesia's Tourism Minister Arief Yahya said in a statement.

The number of Indian visitors to Indonesia grew by 23 per cent in 2015 from 2014 to 293,415. The figure increased significantly to 336,575 in the first nine months of 2016 -- or 29.35 per cent higher compared to the same period a year earlier, according to data released by the ministry.

The figure makes India among the top 10 countries to contribute the most visitors to Indonesia.

"We would consistently engage our best efforts to tap more potentialities from the Indian market," said Vincensius Jemadu, Deputy Minister Assistant for Asia Pacific Market Development.