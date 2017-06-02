JetBlue Launches Paperless, Deviceless Self-boarding Facial Recognition Technology

JetBlue is the latest airline to implement facial recognition technology and has expanded the service by eliminating the need for boarding passes and mobile devices.

After British Airways and Delta Air Lines, JetBlue has become the latest carrier to adopt the emerging technology that uses biometrics in the aim of accelerating the check-in and boarding process.

The pilot program will test the paperless and deviceless self-boarding process on flights between Boston and Aruba this month -- billed as a first in self-boarding.

The program is in partnership with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Here's how it works: Once at the gate, travelers step up to a camera to get their photo taken. The image is transmitted directly to CBP, which instantly matches the photo to the flier's passport photo, which is already in the database. A notification on an integrated screen above the camera tells the passenger when they are cleared to proceed to the jet bridge.

The process eliminates the need for boarding passes or mobile devices.

Last month, Delta Air Lines also introduced facial recognition technology at the self-serve baggage drop-off station. Fliers are matched with their passport photos, allowing travelers to quickly and securely check their own bags.

British Airways implemented the technology in April for the boarding process, with a biometric device matching facial features to the boarding pass. Travelers can scan their own boarding pass at the gate and proceed directly to the aircraft.