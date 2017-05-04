Kangana Ranaut Visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Seeks Blessings For Manikarnika

Actor Kangana Ranaut visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple to offer prayers and seeking blessings for her upcoming movie Manikarnika.

The actor is currently in Varanasi to unveil a 20-feet poster of the film at the Dasashwemedh Ghat.

Kangana can be seen wearing a white kurta with a blue and white striped scarf in the pictures posted on social media.

#KanganaRanaut snapped after offering her prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi today!! pic.twitter.com/Vk2YkZLdqe — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaFanClub) May 3, 2017

Kangana will be playing the role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhani in a film titled Manikarnika- The Queen Of Jhansi.

The first look of the actress dressed at the historical character was recently released.

A conceptualized sketch of how Kangana would look has been issued by the film’s makers.

The look has Kangana sporting short hair and wearing simple jewellery and a turban on her head.

The conceptualise sketch. We got hands on from the workshop session of Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi. Shoot begins in the 1 week of June pic.twitter.com/oLTKaCnZpQ — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaFanClub) April 12, 2017

Directed by Krissh, the film will see Kangana playing the warrior queen. Kangana, in a recent interview mentioned that she is taking lessons in horse riding and sword fighting to play the role to perfection.

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon. While the film did not create much impact at the box office, Kangana's performance was appreciated by the audience as well as critics.