Kareena Kapoor Khan's Recent Photos From London Will Make You Pack Your Bags
File pic (Photo: Yogen Shah)
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to have embraced the London weather in style.
The gorgeous actor is reportedly in the British capital for an ad shoot. In the pictures that surfaced on social media, shows Kareena at Tower Bridge and Trafalgar Square.
Earlier, she was spotted with husband Saif Ali Khan at the airport before leaving for her first solo trip post pregnancy. Saif did not join her in this trip.
According to media reports, Kareena has shed almost 12 kgs post pregnancy. The actor plans to lose more kilos.
Just over four months after giving birth to her son Taimur Ali Khan -- Kareena Kapoor Khan bounced back to face the cameras for Veere Di Wedding. The film will also star Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.
Kareena gave birth to her first child with actor Saif Ali Khan in December.
Asked how she plans to balance work and motherhood, Kareena said,"I have always balanced my work and my marriage. People thought that I wouldn't, and I did. I am going to continue to do that. I think women know how to multi-task.
"Today, you see working women out there. If you have a family, if you have a child... It doesn't mean you are home-bound. Of course, there is time for that and work."
The 36-year-old actress, who maintained her style quotient during the nine months that she carried Taimur and continued to be active at endorsement-related events and social gatherings, is loving this phase of her life.
"I am taking it each day as it comes. I think it's the most beautiful phase of my life," said Kareena.
(With IANS inputs)
