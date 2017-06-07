KLM Becomes World's First Airline to Send Flight Information via Twitter

Dutch airline KLM has become the world's first airline to offer booking confirmation check-in notification, boarding pass and flight status updates on Twitter and the Chinese equivalent WeChat.

Beginning Tuesday, customers flying KLM Royal Dutch Airlines can find all their flight information on the Twitter and WeChat accounts and contact the social media team 24/7 .

The new feature will be available for travelers who book their tickets and check-in via KLM.com. To receive updates via social media, passengers must opt-in to the service.

It's the latest social media strategy for KLM.

Last year, the carrier debuted the world's first flight information service via Facebook Messenger.

More than 1.4 million customers received their flight documents and updates via Messenger since its debut.

Over on Twitter, KLM has more than 2.2 million followers and receives more than 250,000 mentions on a weekly basis.