Looking For Family-Friendly Vacation Ideas? Here Are Top-trending Destinations

Looking for family-friendly vacation ideas for this summer? According to Airbnb, destinations like Helsinki, Split in Croatia, North Vancouver, Dallas and St. Louis are some of the up-and-coming destinations popular among families for summer travel this year.

That's according to new Airbnb statistics, based on projected annual growth in guest arrivals for Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial long weekend to kick off summer in the US.

Globally, the top trending destination for family travel is Fortaleza, Brazil, where growth is projected to spike 380 percent, followed by St Kilda in Melbourne (260 percent) and Helsinki (200 percent).

Airbnb also calls them destinations for families who "think outside the box."

In a survey conducted by Harris earlier this year for Airbnb, 34 percent said their family vacations are multi-generational affairs that include grandparents. One in five said they travel with friends on family vacations.

Airbnb claims to have 2.3 million listings which are considered family-friendly, with amenities like kitchens, Wifi and pools.

In top Airbnb travel markets, which include Paris, Los Angeles, Sydney, London and San Francisco, half of listings tick off the box family-friendly.

Here are the

Fortaleza, Brazil: 380%

St Kilda, Melbourne, Australia: 260%

Helsinki, Finland: 200%

North Vancouver, Vancouver BC: 160%

Mexico City, Mexico: 160%

Tahoe areas (Kings Beach, Sunnyside, Truckee): 160%

St. Louis, Missouri: 150%

Dana Point, Orange County CA: 150%

Split, Croatia: 140%

Pupukea, Oahu, Hawaii: 140%

Dallas, Texas: 120%

Malibu, California: 110%

Minneapolis, Minnesota: 110%

Marrakesh, Morocco: 110%

Princeville, Kauai: 100%