Montreal to Expect 10.7m Visitors During Anniversary Year

Canadian city Montreal celebrates its 375th anniversary in 2017 and its tourism bureau is gearing up to receive 10.7 million visitors during a year's worth of events.

Some 175 events are planned for Montreal's 375th anniversary, according to Tourisme Montréal, leading the agency to label 2017 a likely record year for both pleasure and business travel.

Not only will tourist numbers increase by 5.6% in 2017 but at $3.6bn CAD, associated income could rise by 8.1% compared to 2016.

Visitors from overseas and the United States are projected to be the main contributory factors, with direct flights into Montreal another significant contributor.

For 2017, Tourisme Montréal predicts a 223% increase in Chinese visitors flying in from Shanghai and Beijing.