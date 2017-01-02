Mount Everest Draws 33% More Visitors in 2016

The number of tourists visiting the Mount Everest region has risen by 33.66 per cent in 2016 as compared to 2015, the media reported on Monday.

According to Tourist Police Office, overall 27,465 tourists visited the Everest region in 2015 while the tourist number was recorded at 36,694 in 2016, the Himalayan Times reported.

The tourist arrivals in the mountainous region drastically fell after the massive earthquake on April 25, 2015, and the unofficial Nepal-India border blockade, but it saw a rise in 2016 as the situation became more favourable, Namche tourist entrepreneur Lama Kaji Sherpa said.