Must Pack Beauty Essentials For Holiday in Mountains

Heading to the mountains to experience the winter chill? Don't forget to pack lotion, lip balm, sunscreen and cuticle oil, says an expert.

Gunjan Gaur, make-up expert and Executive Director of ALPS Beauty Group, lists the essentials that you need to pick up for the winter vacation:

Lotion and lip balm: The weather in the mountains can cause skin dryness. It is important to take along lotion and lip balm. A lip balm and lotion rich in soy milk, body butter, cocoa or honey is the best pick for such weather.

Sunscreen: It is highly recommended that you apply one with an SPF that suits you to prevent you from that harsh mountain sunburn.

Hydrator: Your skin might lose moisture due to lack of humidity in the air. To make sure this doesn't affect your skin, use a hydrator. The hydrators lock the moisture in your skin and leaves it flake free. Apply the hydrator before going to the bed.

Hair conditioner: The chilly winds can also make your hair dry. Replenishment of moisture loss is very important. Carry along a conditioner which keeps your hair's moisture intact.

Hand cream: For smooth hands, take along a good quality hand cream and use it as often as you can, especially after washing your hands or playing with the snow.

Cuticle oil: Nail essentials are something that are generally overlooked which should be not because you will definitely not want dry split nails and cuticles on your holiday, entangling in your pullovers. For this, cuticle oil is recommended.