New Attractions at Universal Hollywood Studios Include Kung Fu Panda, Hello Kitty

Kung Fu Panda and Hello Kitty are moving into Universal Hollywood Studios.

When it opens next year, a new DreamWorks Theatre venue will offer visitors new attractions like a multi-sensory adventure inspired by the kung fu-fighting master panda, Po.

The world's favorite whiskered, feline character Hello Kitty also makes her debut in 2018, along with her friends My Melody, Keroppi and Chocolate.

Hello Kitty herself will roam the park befriending guests, and the park will sell assorted Sanrio merchandise, including accessories, apparel and confectionery.

Beginning this summer, visitors will also be able to meet newly introduced characters to the park, including Po and Tigress, "Madagascar" characters Alex the Lion and The Penguins; Poppy and Branch from "Trolls" and Puss 'n Boots from "Shrek."

And over at CityWalk Hollywood, a three-block entertainment, dining and shopping promenade, a newly renovated Universal Cinema will screen films in deluxe recliner seats, with cocktail bar, and state-of-the-art screens, projections and sound.