New 'Sesame Street' Theme Park to Open in US
Sesame Street characters. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Yoshikazu TSUNO)
A new "Sesame Street" theme park is set to open in mid-2021.
Details are scarce on the new development, which is in partnership with SeaWorld Entertainment.
The second Sesame Place is slated to open somewhere in the US, but its exact location has yet to be determined.
The theme park will likely be modeled after the original Sesame Place in Langhorne, Pa, where iconic characters like Big Bird, Elmo, Cookie Monster and Grover are brought to life.
Activities include family rides, water slides, parades and live shows.
Sesame Place is the only theme park based entirely on the children's show.
Despite the partnership with SeaWorld, Sesame Place theme parks do not feature animal interactions or experiences.
First Published: May 22, 2017, 12:17 PM IST
