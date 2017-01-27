People Celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year Across The World, See Pics

The Chinese Lunar New Year will kick off on January 28 which will usher the beginning of the year of Rooster and the beginning of spring. One of the most important holiday in Chinese calendar, families across Asia - South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines will feast on dumplings and noodles in the hopes of ushering in good luck and prosperity for the new year.

Here are pictures that show how people prepare and celebrate the New Year:

A Buddhist monk cleans a Buddha statue to celebrate Chinese New Year at a temple in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand January 27, 2017. (Reuters)

People walk on a street decorated with Chinese lamps to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Bangkok, Thailand January 26, 2017. (Reuters)

Men perform a lion dance ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia January 26, 2017. (Reuters)

Men perform a dragon and lion dance ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, January 26, 2017. (Reuters)

Men perform a lion dance ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia January 26, 2017. (Reuters)

Filipino-Chinese students with rooster hats gesture after tossing a coin in front of a Prosperity Tree display, which is believed to bring good luck and fortune, ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations at the Lucky Chinatown mall in Binondo city, metro Manila, Philippines January 26, 2017. (Reuters)

A woman and a boy take a picture on a street decorated with Chinese lamps to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Yangon, Myanmar January 25, 2017. (Reuters)

Dancers take part in the upcoming Chinese New Year parade during a rehearsal in Hong Kong, China January 25, 2017. (Reuters)

A Thai woman buy clothes to celebrate Chinese New Year in Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand January 24, 2017 .(Reuters)

Performer take part in a celebration for the upcoming Chinese New Year at Lisinski hall in Zagreb, Croatia, January 23, 2017. (Reuters)