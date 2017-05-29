PHotoESPANA: International Photography Festival Celebrates its 20th Edition

International photography festival PHotoESPANA is celebrating its 20th edition. From May 31 to August 27, 100 exhibitions and more than 500 artists will celebrate across 62 venues. There are 36 galleries in Madrid participating in the Festival Off, and there will be portfolio reviews and workshops.

PHotoESPANA was created in 1998 with the objective of situating this medium in a place within the cultural panorama.

Some of the key showcases include:

"Cafe Lehmitz," which reveals unseen material by Swedish photographer Anders Petersen taken between 1968 and 1970 in Hamburg, mainly portraits of prostitutes, pimps and transvestites who were regulars at the namesake venue.

Mexican artist Teresa Margolles' "Dance Floors" exposes the indignities faced by transsexual prostitutes in Juarez City. Snapped in empty lots that used to be dance halls and night clubs where these figures worked, the buildings have since been torn down by authorities.

"Ce fut un homme sans moralite" (He Was a Man Without Morality) brings together some 40 images by Pierre Molinier, master of transvestite identity and theater. Molinier uses his own body to transgress norms of sexuality, showcasing fetishism and cross-dressing in the 1960s.

Elliot Erwitt. National ballet, Cuba (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Peter Fraser)

Karlheinz Weinberger, a self-taught photographer, turned his lens on misfit rebels and rent boys during the 1950s in Zurich, upending traditional roles of masculinity. His subjects posed in an improvised stage he set up in his mother's apartment, or during his excursions to the Swiss countryside.

French photographer Antoine d´Agata, the embodied protagonist of his own images, depicts with his own limbs an autobiographical narrative entitled "Corpus."

Elliott Erwitt's "Cuba" presents images taken by the Magnum photographer in 1964 and 2015. On his first visit, Erwitt photographed Che Guevara and Fidel Castro for the publication Newsweek. He returned to Cuba in 2015 to record the evolution of its spaces and inhabitants.

Peter Fraser's "Mathematics" series challenges the viewers to comprehend the scientific dimension of the act of seeing itself -- an idea that fascinated Aristotle, Pythagoras, and Galileo.

Teresa Margolles. Andrea sobre la Discoteca La Madelon, 2016 (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Peter Fraser)

Minor White, founder of Aperture magazine and influential professor, critic and editor, is featured in a show with nearly 40 images that survey four decades of American photographic production, from his first urban landscapes to studies of the male body to his abstract images of nature.

The film director Carlos Saura presents "Spain the 50s," a unique testimony of the country during that time: juxtaposing poverty and sadness alongside cultural riches, spanning from pig slaughtering to young bullfighters to dance halls.