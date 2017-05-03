Planning a Trip This Summer Vacations? Try These Unexplored Places

As the temperatures rise to unparalleled heights in India, travellers wish to be on the beachfront for rejuvenating or in the Himalayas for spiritual and mental upliftment. From Tawang, Ziro to Tirthan Valley, one can plan out summer holidays to these unexplored territories.

With over 45 percent of people booking their tickets 1-3 months in advance for summer holidays this year, Yatra, a booking portral, shares the list of most desirably active India/International destination for your reference.

Tawang: Smallest district of Arunachal Pradesh, inhabited by Monpa people, this place organises festivals and fairs which are mostly associated with agriculture and religion. It is a popular destination for Tawang Monastery and the most important element of social and religious purposes.

Kalimpong: It is a popular destination in West Bengal for travellers as the weather is mild and pleasant for most part of the year. The place is a melting pot of diverse cultures and traditions. It has magnificent views of the Kanchenjunga and other Himalayas snow peaks, sweeping landscapes and lush greenery.

Ziro: The town in Arunachal Pradesh has been travellers' favourite destination if they want to explore World Heritage site. Paddy cultivation is a major occupation in Ziro and one of the top places to visit there is Tarin fish farm where there are two different varieties of rice grown with one variety of fish in the water. It has a breathtakingly beautiful pine grove which is the perfect place for a picnic spot.

Bir biling and Khajjiar: It is India's popular site in Himachal Pradesh for paraglider pilots and is frequently visited by Indians and tourists from the world. It also offers hang gliding, trekking and camping for its visitors.

Tirthan Valley: The small valley in Himachal Pradesh is surrounded by flowing rivers, lush green valleys, and lakes and this beautiful destination is in the safeguard of the Great Himalayan National Park. Visitors can enjoy trout fishing or rappelling or rock climbing and even stay with local people at their homestays.