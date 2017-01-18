»
1-min read

Rashtrapati Bhavan, Mughal Gardens to Remain Closed For Public From January 20-28

IANS

First published: January 18, 2017, 4:44 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Rashtrapati Bhavan, Mughal Gardens to Remain Closed For Public From January 20-28
Photo courtesy: Reuters

The Rashtrapati Bhavan, Mughal Gardens and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex will remain closed for public from January 20 to 28, the President's office announced on Wednesday.

The temporary closure is due to the rehearsals for the Republic Day Parade, Beating Retreat Ceremony, and address by the President to both Houses of Parliament.

The Change of Guard ceremony will also not take place on January 21 and 28, the office said.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Off Centre With Amitav Ghosh

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.