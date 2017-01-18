Rashtrapati Bhavan, Mughal Gardens to Remain Closed For Public From January 20-28

The Rashtrapati Bhavan, Mughal Gardens and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex will remain closed for public from January 20 to 28, the President's office announced on Wednesday.

The temporary closure is due to the rehearsals for the Republic Day Parade, Beating Retreat Ceremony, and address by the President to both Houses of Parliament.

The Change of Guard ceremony will also not take place on January 21 and 28, the office said.