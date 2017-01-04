»
1-min read

Rashtrapati Nilayam Gardens Open for Public

IANS

First published: January 4, 2017, 3:10 PM IST | Updated: 16 hours ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Rashtrapati Nilayam Gardens Open for Public
Image for representational purpose only (Photo Courtesy: Reuters)

The gardens at Rashtrapati Nilayam, or the President's southern residence, in Secunderabad, the twin city of Hyderabad, will open for public viewing from January 3 to 10, said an official statement.

People can visit the gardens from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., it said.

"The gardens of Rashtrapati Nilayam include landscaped gardens, herbal gardens, NakshatraVatika, seasonal flowering plants, display of potted plants around the main building and fruit gardens of mango, sapota, pomegranate, guava, amla, coconut and cheeku," it added.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.