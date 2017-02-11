Ritz Paris, Andrew Fairlie Crowned 'Grandes Tables du Monde' For 2017

Hot on the heels of Michelin's 2017 guide to France, the Grandes Tables du Monde association has outed its latest selection of gastronomic restaurants around the world, featuring eight new additions.

After reopening in June 2016, the Ritz Paris has already made its way into the Grandes Tables du Monde guide, which lists a selection of the finest gastronomic restaurants in Europe and worldwide. The French luxury hotel's restaurant -- made famous by the signature cuisine of chef Michel Roth and since handed over to Nicolas Sale -- is an institution on the Paris food scene. Note that, among the hotel and its restaurant's various dining options, it's the "La Table de l'Espadon" offering that has been crowned by the guide.

The City of Light sees another of its restaurants join this 2017 edition, with chef Jérôme Banctel's Restaurant Le Gabriel. Another new French addition is Le Mirazur in the Riviera town of Menton, where Italian-Argentinian chef Mauro Colagreco holds sixth place in the World's 50 Best Restaurants list.

From the Algarve to Singapore

Presided by David Sinapian, partner of Anne-Sophie Pic -- the only female French chef to hold three Michelin stars -- the Grandes Tables du Monde association covers 26 countries across five continents, with 172 restaurants in total. The updated guide features new restaurants in a host of global locations.

In Europe, chef Andrew Fairlie lands a place with his eponymous restaurant in Scotland's Hotel Gleneagles. And in Portugal, the Algarve region -- famous for its stunning scenery -- proves it's more than just a destination for sun-seekers with Dieter Koschina's Vila Joya restaurant flying the flag for haute cuisine. In Milan, Italy, Fabio Pisani and Alessandro Negrini, in the kitchens of Il Luogo di Aimo e Nadia, also gain a place in the guide.

In Asia, French chef Julien Royer is crowned for his Odette restaurant in Singapore, paying homage to his grandmother.

Paul Froggatt also sees his New Zealand restaurant Huka Lodge in Taupo picked as a Grande Table du Monde.