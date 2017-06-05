Riverwalk to Bring Visitors Closer to Willamette Falls

Design firm Snohetta has unveiled a design to create new public spaces around Oregon's Willamette Falls, including a riverwalk, overlook and visitor center.

Willamette Falls -- the second-largest waterfall by volume in the United States -- has up until now been visible via viewpoints along nearby highways and bridges, but access to the falls has been impeded for more than a century by industrial infrastructure along the water's edge.

Transforming a vacant paper mill, the newly designed complex will allow visitors to head through the industrial site and make their way down to the horseshoe-shaped waterfall.

A riverwalk will begin at the entrance to historic downtown Oregon City and will end at the falls. A network of promenades and pathways will lace through the site and allow visitors to experience the falls from different perspectives, getting close enough to feel the water's spray.

A historic wood structure will serve as an informal pavilion or an outdoor stage, while the viewing platform for the falls will offer seating and panoramic views.

Construction is expected to begin in June 2018.