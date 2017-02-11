Romantic Exhibitions For Valentine's Day Outings

Valentine's Day, the festival of love, is just around the corner. Instead of the usual candlelit encounters, why not treat that special someone to a romantic day out at one of these exhibitions?

"Love" evening at Musée Rodin, Paris, France, February 14, 2017

In this most romantic of cities, the Musée Rodin is holding a special museum visit for lovers on Valentine's Day evening. Love birds will be able to stroll among the works of the famous 19th-century French sculptor against a backdrop of jazz and poetry, highlighting the letters exchanged between the artist and his lover, sculptor Camille Claudel. The visit focuses in particular on Rodin's works celebrating the body and the senses. Advance booking required.

"Erotic: Passion & Desire" at Sotheby's, London, UK, February 11 to 15 (auction, February 16, 2017)

February 16, 2017, the British capital's Sotheby's auction house is holding a sale of around 100 lots evoking love, passion and desire from the antiquity to the present day. The items will go on public display for five days ahead of the sale. Standout pieces include a phallic vase by Ettore Sottsass, nudes by Picasso and a gold sculpture of Kate Moss in an erotic pose.

"The Icelandic Phallological Museum" in Reykjavik, Iceland

Iceland's phallus-themed museum is a cabinet of curiosities like no other, celebrating phallic specimens of all kinds. The museum is home to penis artifacts and works, as well as 286 biological specimens, including a sperm whale penis.

"Just Married, A History of Marriage" at the Museum of Costume and Lace, Brussels, Belgium, until April 16, 2017

The wedding dress -- star of any big day -- has changed greatly over the centuries. Dresses of any color were seen prior to the 19th-century until England's Queen Victoria and France's Empress Eugénie established the custom for white dresses, which soon became popular. Tones of gray, beige and purple were common during the Great War, before codes and conventions were broken down in the 1970s. The Brussels Museum of Costume and Lace explores this eventful history in textile creation.

"Undressed: A Brief History of Underwear" at the Victoria & Albert Museum, London, UK, until March 12, 2017

London's Victoria and Albert Museum looks at three centuries of underwear design in Europe, notably in the UK, highlighting the intimate relationship between undergarments and the fashions of each era. The exhibition starts in the 18th century, looking at simple loose shirts made from natural fibers cinched in corsets, and ends with lightweight modern fabrics made with new technologies, allowing women in the 20th century greater freedom of movement.