Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu's London Vacation Pictures Will Give You Major Babymoon Goals
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah/ File pic
Actor couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu flew to London and their babymoon photos are just adorable.
The couple who got married in January 2015 are expecting their first child soon and what can be a better way to get ready for parenthood than a nice vacation. The couple made the big annoucement in April to a daily.
The actors who seem to be enjoying a perfect vacation in London, took to Instagram to share their moments with their fans.
Soha Ali Khan sported a hippie look and looked simply awesome in pictures with the beautiful city of London in the background.
The couple just can't have enough of each other.
The soon-to-be mother made the Italian Garden in London look even more beautiful.
In December 2016, the family welcomed the birth of Taimur, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's baby boy and now the little one is going to have a cousin.
