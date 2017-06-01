GET APP News18 APP
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu's London Vacation Pictures Will Give You Major Babymoon Goals

Manila Venugopal | News18.com

Updated: June 1, 2017, 2:16 PM IST
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah/ File pic

Actor couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu flew to London and their babymoon photos are just adorable.

The couple who got married in January 2015 are expecting their first child soon and what can be a better way to get ready for parenthood than a nice vacation. The couple made the big annoucement in April to a daily.

The actors who seem to be enjoying a perfect vacation in London, took to Instagram to share their moments with their fans.

Krrrrazy Four #famjam #londondiaries photo credit @karishmakemmu 😘

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Soha Ali Khan sported a hippie look and looked simply awesome in pictures with the beautiful city of London in the background.

Feeling hippie (no pun intended!) #flowerpeople #londondiaries in @linenandlinens ❤️🌸

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Summertime !! #londondiaries

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

The couple just can't have enough of each other.

Hipster and @khemster2 #londondiaries

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

The soon-to-be mother made the Italian Garden in London look even more beautiful.

La Dolce Vita #italiangardens #londondiaries

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Weather proof ! #londondiaries

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

In December 2016, the family welcomed the birth of Taimur, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's baby boy and now the little one is going to have a cousin.

First Published: June 1, 2017, 1:45 PM IST
