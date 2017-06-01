Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu's London Vacation Pictures Will Give You Major Babymoon Goals

Actor couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu flew to London and their babymoon photos are just adorable.

The couple who got married in January 2015 are expecting their first child soon and what can be a better way to get ready for parenthood than a nice vacation. The couple made the big annoucement in April to a daily.

All the husbands out there, take care of your YummyMummyToBe like @khemster2 and #BioOil do for me #YouMeAndBump #YummyMummy A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on May 12, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

The actors who seem to be enjoying a perfect vacation in London, took to Instagram to share their moments with their fans.

Krrrrazy Four #famjam #londondiaries photo credit @karishmakemmu 😘 A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on May 23, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

Soha Ali Khan sported a hippie look and looked simply awesome in pictures with the beautiful city of London in the background.

Feeling hippie (no pun intended!) #flowerpeople #londondiaries in @linenandlinens ❤️🌸 A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on May 24, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

Summertime !! #londondiaries A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on May 28, 2017 at 5:19am PDT

The couple just can't have enough of each other.

Hipster and @khemster2 #londondiaries A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on May 24, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

The soon-to-be mother made the Italian Garden in London look even more beautiful.

La Dolce Vita #italiangardens #londondiaries A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on May 28, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

Weather proof ! #londondiaries A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on May 30, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

In December 2016, the family welcomed the birth of Taimur, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's baby boy and now the little one is going to have a cousin.