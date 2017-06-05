South America's First Luxury Sleeper Train Takes Guests Through Andes Mountains

South America's first luxury sleeper train has launched in Peru, which features everything from an on-board spa, piano bar and gourmet restaurant, and takes guests along one of the highest and most scenic train routes in the world.

Recently, the Belmond Andean Explorer made its inaugural voyage from Cusco -- the ancient capital of the Inca empire -- to Arequipa, whose historic city center is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Along the two-night itinerary, guests are treated to cinematic scenery outside their carriage windows, with uninterrupted views of snow-capped Andes mountains, sweeping lakes, and herds of alpacas, llamas and vicunas.

The luxury train can carry up to 48 passengers and features a choice of four cabins, each with its own bathroom and shower. Decor is inspired by the texture of Peru's traditional handwoven fabrics and Alpaca wool and used to accent otherwise elegant, contemporary design.

Cabin decor uses traditional handwoven Peruvian fabrics and Alpaca wool. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Courtesy of Belmond Andean Explorer)

When nightfall cloaks the outside world, guests can also take a seat in the Piano Bar Car, which houses a medium grand piano, and sip dreamily on their Pisco Sour.

The Belmond Andean Explorer features four itineraries that range between one and two nights. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Courtesy of Belmond Andean Explorer)

The train also features a library, observation car, and gourmet restaurant where chef Diego Munoz serves a menu of regional Peruvian dishes like Alpaca Tortellini, Banana and Pisco Tatin, Arequipan Paw Paw Mostarda and Lima Bean Cappuccino.

Guests dine on gourmet meals that use local Peruvian ingredients. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Courtesy of Belmond Andean Explorer)

Diego is best known for having helped the Lima restaurant Astrid y Gaston leapfrog its way into the upper spheres of haute gastronomy.

Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Courtesy of Belmond Andean Explorer

When the life of leisure -- dining on gourmet meals and taking in the breathtaking scenery -- becomes exhausting, guests can also head to the Spa Car, where products are developed to mirror the passing scenery. Treatments like massages and facials also feature the healing and rejuvenating properties of local ingredients.