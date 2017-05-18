DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Southwest Airlines is The Most Trusted Airline Brand: Survey
Southwest Airlines. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Boeing)
Southwest Airlines is the most trusted airline brand among US consumers, according to a Reader's Digest poll.
In the third edition of the publication's Trusted Brand Survey, 5,500 American readers voted for their most trusted and reliable brands across 40 product categories, including food, travel, beverage, beauty, household items and consumer electronics.
With incidents of bumping, offloading, overbooking and birthday cake-related offenses dominating aviation headlines in recent months, it seems that if there's one traditional US carrier that has earned the trust of customers more than others, it's Southwest.
The survey, however, was conducted last November before the infamous incident aboard a United Airlines flight in which a paying passenger was bumped from his flight and violently wrested from his seat last month.
In the aftermath of the United incident, Southwest announced plans to end the practice of overbooking.
The survey also revealed that trust is more important to consumers than pricing, as 70 percent of respondents said they're willing to shell out more money to purchase a product they trust.
Another 80 percent said they tend to stick to the same brands they trust the most, while 65 percent agreed that once a brand has lost their trust, their faith is likely lost forever.
Other travel brands which outperformed the competition include Carnival Corporation in the category of cruises and Hilton for hotels.
In food, McDonald's and Kellogg's won their respective categories.
The segment of the consumer market that's most likely to engage with brands: Millennials.
Here are some of the food and travel winners in Reader's Digest Most Trusted Brands for 2017:
Airline: Southwest
Bottled water: Dasani
Coffee: Folgers
Cold cereal: Kellogg's
Cruise line: Carnival Corporation
Fast food/casual dining: McDonald's
Juice: Tropicana
Small kitchen appliances (food processors, blenders, toasters, etc.): KitchenAid
National hotel chains/resorts: Hilton
Nutrition bars: Nature Valley
Salad dressing: Kraft
Soup: Campbell Soup
Yogurt: Yoplait
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: Shah Rukh Khan Cheers as Kolkata Storm Into Qualifier 2
- Remembering Reema Lagoo's Contribution To Marathi Cinema
- Apple iPhone SE Made in India Model Coming This Month: Report
- Exclusive: Read Excerpts From Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Amish Tripathi
- Veteran Actress Reema Lagoo Passes Away at 59 After Cardiac Arrest