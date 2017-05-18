Southwest Airlines is The Most Trusted Airline Brand: Survey

Southwest Airlines is the most trusted airline brand among US consumers, according to a Reader's Digest poll.

In the third edition of the publication's Trusted Brand Survey, 5,500 American readers voted for their most trusted and reliable brands across 40 product categories, including food, travel, beverage, beauty, household items and consumer electronics.

With incidents of bumping, offloading, overbooking and birthday cake-related offenses dominating aviation headlines in recent months, it seems that if there's one traditional US carrier that has earned the trust of customers more than others, it's Southwest.

The survey, however, was conducted last November before the infamous incident aboard a United Airlines flight in which a paying passenger was bumped from his flight and violently wrested from his seat last month.

In the aftermath of the United incident, Southwest announced plans to end the practice of overbooking.

The survey also revealed that trust is more important to consumers than pricing, as 70 percent of respondents said they're willing to shell out more money to purchase a product they trust.

Another 80 percent said they tend to stick to the same brands they trust the most, while 65 percent agreed that once a brand has lost their trust, their faith is likely lost forever.

Other travel brands which outperformed the competition include Carnival Corporation in the category of cruises and Hilton for hotels.

In food, McDonald's and Kellogg's won their respective categories.

The segment of the consumer market that's most likely to engage with brands: Millennials.

Here are some of the food and travel winners in Reader's Digest Most Trusted Brands for 2017:

Airline: Southwest

Bottled water: Dasani

Coffee: Folgers

Cold cereal: Kellogg's

Cruise line: Carnival Corporation

Fast food/casual dining: McDonald's

Juice: Tropicana

Small kitchen appliances (food processors, blenders, toasters, etc.): KitchenAid

National hotel chains/resorts: Hilton

Nutrition bars: Nature Valley

Salad dressing: Kraft

Soup: Campbell Soup

Yogurt: Yoplait