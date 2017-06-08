Southwest Enters Airfare War With $49 Flights in US

Southwest Airlines has launched a three-day seat sale offering domestic flights for as low as $49 for domestic travel and $59 for international flights.

In a move aimed at remaining competitive with the emergence of ultra-low cost carriers that are upending the airline industry, Southwest has replied with their own bargain basement prices.

Travelers have until June 8 to book flights for travel between Aug. 22 and Dec. 13.

A one-way flight between Los Angeles and San Francisco clocks in at $49 one-way, while non-stop flights between Atlanta and Reagan National Airport in Washington in Arlington, VA is $79 one-way.

Travelers bound for the Grand Cayman can score a flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for $59, while residents in or near Houston can fly to Mexico City for $89 one-way.

Though fliers save a bundle through the flash sale, there's a price to pay when it comes to fare rules with blackout dates and limited seats. Flights must also be purchased in the respective time zone of the originating city.

The emergence of ultra-cost carriers such as Wow Air, Norwegian Air Shuttle and most recently Level, has carved out a new tier in airfare wars, offering consumers more choice than ever when it comes to affordable air travel.

Last week Iceland's Wow Air launched $55 one-way transatlantic fares from West Coast cities Los Angeles, San Francisco and Miami to destinations in Europe like Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, London and Berlin.

A seat sale for Canadian travelers also saw a flash sale offering routes from Montreal and Toronto to the same European destinations for $75 CAD one-way, for travel in June.