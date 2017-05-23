SpiceJet Anniversary Sale: Now Tickets Start At Rs 12 On All Routes

Budget carrier SpiceJet is offering tickets at as low as Rs 12 on the occasion of its 12th anniversary. Under the special discount offer, SpiceJet is offering deals on both domestic and international flights. The SpiceJet 12th Anniversary sale has started from today, May 23 and will go on until May 28, 2017.

Booking for travel can be made across all channels on all these 5 days and reservations made under the offer will have travel validity with effect from June 26, 2017 to March 24, 2018. Bookings made under the offer cannot be combined with any other offer/promotion.

If you book a flight with HDFC Bank credit cards, you will become eligible for free meals and free priority check in. Moreover, if you buy a ticket during the offer period, you also stand a chance to win free tickets and other such deals in a Lucky Draw.

Earlier this month, SpiceJet came up with all-inclusive discounted fares starting Rs. 849 on select domestic routes. The airline also announced the launch of a daily direct flight connecting Kolkata and Surat from July 1.