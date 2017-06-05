Sri Lanka Named Asia's Leading Destination 2017

Adventure-seekers and intrepid globetrotters looking to blaze new trails in Southeast Asia will want to consider adding Sri Lanka to their travel bucket list, after the country claimed the title of leading destination and leading adventure tourism destination for Asia over the weekend.

At the World Travel Awards Asia & Australasia 2017, which were held in Shanghai, Sri Lanka took the title of leading destination for the region, an award that reflects a country's range of tourism products and services.

The country was also named the leading adventure tourism destination.

Winners are based on an online voting process cast by industry leaders and travel professionals.

Sri Lanka has been emerging as an interesting travel alternative to Thailand, for its beaches, wildlife safaris and adventure tours.

Along with its native land mammals -- elephants, leopards and wild buffalos -- the island's marine surroundings make the destination one of the best for whale and dolphin watching.

Sri Lanka is also known among thrill-seekers for offering top-notch surfing and diving experiences, jungle treks, hikes and elephant-riding and rock-climbing adventures.

Other big winners of the night include The Oberoi Udaivilas in India, which took home the title of Asia's leading hotel 2017 and The Peninsula Hong Kong, which was named Asia's leading luxury hotel 2017.

For Australasia, the Pullman Sydney Hyde Park in Australia was named the leading hotel, and Yasawa Islands in Fiji Australasia's leading destination.

Here are some of the big winners from the gala event:

Asia

Leading airline: Hainan Airlines

Leading airline economy class: Cathay Pacific

Leading beach destination: Thailand

Leading boutique hotel: Casa Del Mar Langkawi, Malaysia

Leading city break destination: Hong Kong

Leading cruise line: Star Cruises

Leading fine dining and hotel restaurant: La Maison 1888 InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, Vietnam

Leading low-cost airline: AirAsia

Australasia

Leading airline: Air New Zealand

Leading private island resort: Laucala Island, Fiji

Most romantic resort: The Remort Resort, Fiji Islands