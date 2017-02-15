Taj City Ready to Host First Edition of Agra Music Festival

Here is a chance for the music lovers to unite at the city of the Taj which is all set to play host to the first edition of the Agra Music Festival.

The two-day long event will witness artists like Rajasthani musician Kutle Khan with his team, playback singer Aditi Singh Sharma, Indi-Rock band from the national capital Bandish and DJ Aqeel enthralling the audience with their performances.

"With Agra Music Festival we aim at restoring and promoting the long lost Agra musical heritage around the globe. Ministry of Tourism is supporting has also extended their support for the musical event. More than 2000 people are expected to attend the festival," DK Singh, Festival Curator, Agra Music Festival said in a statement.

Starting from February 25, the event will be organised at the Hotel Ramada Plaza in Agra.