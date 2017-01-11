Telangana to Host International Kite Festival from January 12

The second international kite festival coinciding with the 'Makar Sankranti' fest would be held for six days from January 12 in Hyderabad and two other districts in Telangana.

Telangana Toursim, which is organising the International Kite Festival-2017, said the event is committed to a social cause of raising awareness about the importance of education and empowerment of girl children and expects a footfall of around 50,000 visitors.

"The festival will have participation from 17 countries with 70 international and 40 national kite flyers, and a special night-flying event is scheduled on January 12 as a pre-festival event at People's Plaza here," a release from Telangana Tourism said.

The main kite flying will take place on January 13, 14 and 15 at the Aga Khan Academy here and the festival's aim is to "fly a kite for a girl child and colour the sky for a cause" this Sankranti, it said.

The festival will also be celebrated in Yadadri district (Yadagirigutta) on January 16 and in Warangal on January 17.

The tourism department proposes to celebrate the kite festival in the entire state within a period of five years, the release added.